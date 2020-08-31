Tanzania: Don't Vote Corrupt Candidates, Cleric Cautions

TANZANIANS have been urged to shun corrupt candidates as the country heads to the general election on October 28.

Delivering a homily prepared by Catholic Archbishop of the Arusha Archdiocese Isaac Amani, the spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Arusha, Fr Festus Mangwangi, warned the faithful at St Francis of Assisi Parish at Kwa Ngulelo against entertaining corrupt candidates.

Fr Mangwangi told the faithful that such candidates were looking for unsuspecting voters to entice them so that they could vote in their favour.

"A bribe could come in different forms, but with one goal which is not healthy for our democracy," cautioned the clergyman.

Referring to Jacob and Esau in the Book of Genesis, Fr Mangwangi urged the faithful not to condone any act of corruption, rather elect leaders by scrutinising their manifestos, promises and leadership qualities.

He further challenged the faithful to utilise ongoing campaigns to elect leaders of their choice.

"You are allowed to go to any party rally to gauge for yourselves before voting the candidates of your preference," he added.

Countrywide general election campaigns kicked off on Friday, Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema being the first political party to reach out to Tanzanians to seek votes for presidency, legislative and council posts.