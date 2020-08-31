Tanzania: Yanga Steal Show, Parade Morrison

YOUNG Africans named Ghanaian import Bernard Morrison their 28th player during the epic climax of the Wananchi Week gala at the fully-parked National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Morrison was introduced hardly half an hour after the player scored Simba's second goal during their Community Shield match at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha.

Alongside Morrison, Yanga also paraded their Congolese imports Tuisila Kisinda and Tonombe Mukoko from AS Vita alongside Michael Sarpong who has been signed from Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Just 48 hours before Morrison and six others from Simba were cleared to serve their team in 2020/21 season after getting work permits on Friday.

The Commissioner of Labour office in its list of foreigners who have been granted work permits also named Zambian Larry Bwalya, Pascal Wawa, Kope Mutshimba Mugalu, Meddie Kagere and Joash Onyango in the list of experts who are permitted to serve the Msimbazi street giants.

Morrison who joined Simba from their traditional rivals, Young Africans, has been granted work permit number WPC/0120/20.

Morrison completed his move from Yanga early this month.

The Ghanaian forward has penned a two year deal with the Premier League champions.

Morrison was the Simba's first signing during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year old arrived in Tanzania in January from South African giants Orlando Pirates.

He previously played for Hearts of Lions, AS Vita and Motembe Pembe.

Also looked a talk of Yanga supporters was the Angolan midfielder Carlos Sténio Fernandes Carlinhos who has been the subject of discussion in the country.

Other new players paraded yesterday was Waziri Junior who has been recruited from relegated Mbao FC of Mwanza and the former Coastal Union defender Bakari Mwamnyeto.

Meanwhile, the former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has tasked Yanga to reclaim back all thrones they have lost in the past three seasons.

Kikwete who was the chief guest during the climax of Mwananchi Week festival also cautioned fans that Morrison case that put Simba and Young Africans at each other's throat is not new, hence asked the two giants and other Premier league teams to invest in the youth programme and cited the success of players such as Adolf Rishard, Juma Pondamali, Gordian Mapango as good ambassadors of the youth programme's success.

As well Kikwete, advised the team to employ quality coaches who can groom well both senior and junior teams. Kikwete also called for unity and solidarity in the club.

It was a day to remember for the Wananchi of different race, religion, age and tribe who simply filled the 60,000 capacity venue to enjoy the day.

The venue was momentarily transformed into the sea of green and yellow, the traditional colours of the club whose base are located at Jangwani Street in the city.

As usual, when a big day of this nature pomp up, for many, it becomes an outing day such that they can go out with family members to have a glimpse of what has been installed for them and be part of history making.

The city's weather was moderate to suit the big occasion to which come once in a year meaning that if one unfortunately miss it, then he/ she should have to wait for next year.

As one way to enforce security, police riding on horses were everywhere around the territory ensuring that everybody who was part of the feast should return back to their residential areas peacefully like the way they descended.

The gates were officially opened at around 9:00 am but around 2:00 pm, the real rhythm inside the venue began to be felt as the stadium was fully flooded by passionate fans.

Harmonize brought the highly needed vibe especially with his commando style of landing which left everyone in awe.

His style was totally different from what people expected that he could have dropped using a chopper but the self proclaimed 'Jeshi' artiste came with a different approach.

In terms of attendance, it was no doubt that Wananchi surpassed that of their traditional rivals Simba and at one point, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli disclosed that they had sold over 57,000 tickets.

However, Yanga squad is set to be complete today as another Burkina Faso striker Yacouba Sogne is scheduled to land today.

In his short brief, former president Jakaya Kikwete who was the guest of honour, challenged Yanga to win the league title this season while insisting he foresees a good future for them.