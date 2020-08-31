Tanzania: Tarime Urban CCM Parliamentary Candidate Launches Campaign

31 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Tarime

TARIME Urban parliamentary candidate Michael Kembaki (CCM) launched his campaign yesterday, promising to speed up social and economic development if won the post.

At a colourful event held at the grounds of Tarime Market, Mr Kembaki asked Tarime residents to vote for CCM candidates during the upcoming general election scheduled for October 28.

"We ask the residents of Tarime Urban to turn up in huge numbers and listen to our candidate," Mr Marema Sollo, who is Tarime District Publicity Officer (CCM) said yesterday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwita Waitara also attended the campaign.

Mr Waitara is also the CCM parliamentary candidate for Tarime Rural constituency.

"We will launch our campaign for Tarime Rural on September 4, this year," Mr Sollo said.

Mr Kembaki is expected to face a tough competition against Ms Esther Matiko (Chadema), who is contesting to defend the seat she won in the 2015 general election.

In Tarime Rural, stiff competition is also expected between Mr Waitara and Mr John Heche (Chadema). The two constituencies have been under Chadema in the past five years.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.