Tanzania: Tarime Urban CCM Parliamentary Candidate Launches Campaign

TARIME Urban parliamentary candidate Michael Kembaki (CCM) launched his campaign yesterday, promising to speed up social and economic development if won the post.

At a colourful event held at the grounds of Tarime Market, Mr Kembaki asked Tarime residents to vote for CCM candidates during the upcoming general election scheduled for October 28.

"We ask the residents of Tarime Urban to turn up in huge numbers and listen to our candidate," Mr Marema Sollo, who is Tarime District Publicity Officer (CCM) said yesterday.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwita Waitara also attended the campaign.

Mr Waitara is also the CCM parliamentary candidate for Tarime Rural constituency.

"We will launch our campaign for Tarime Rural on September 4, this year," Mr Sollo said.

Mr Kembaki is expected to face a tough competition against Ms Esther Matiko (Chadema), who is contesting to defend the seat she won in the 2015 general election.

In Tarime Rural, stiff competition is also expected between Mr Waitara and Mr John Heche (Chadema). The two constituencies have been under Chadema in the past five years.