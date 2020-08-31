Tanzania: Maalim Picks Nomination Forms

VETERAN politician Maalim Seif Hamad has picked nomination forms from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) to seek endorsement to vie for the Zanzibar presidency for the sixth time since the introduction of multiparty elections in 1995.

In all the past five times (1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015) Maalim unsuccessfully contested for the highest position in Zanzibar as the flag bearer for CUF, but for this year (2020), the hopeful will contest, if approved, under ACT-Wazalendo, his new party he crossed over last year after endless leadership conflicts in his former party (CUF).

After receiving nomination forms from ZEC Chairman Chief Justice (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, Mr Maalim Seif raised questions on the planned early voting for defence and security forces on October 27, 2020, claiming: "It does not make any sense to have early voting."

In response, the ZEC chairman said all elections would be held in compliance with laws and regulations governing this year's general election. Early voting is backed by law and aims at minimising activities on Election Day (October 28).

Responding to questions from journalists, Maalim was furious, saying he was unhappy with ongoing preparations for the general election, including nullifying constituency candidates from ACT-Wazalendo.

Mr Othman Rashid Khamis from Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK) was the 13th applicant to collect nomination forms from ZEC to vie for Zanzibar presidency, pledging that if endorsed and elected President, he would improve education as a key to the development of the country.

Other people who have so far picked nomination forms include Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi (CCM), Mr Shafii Hassan Suleiman (DP), Mr Khamis Faki Mgau (NRA), Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir (Demokrasia Makini), Mr Issa Mohamed Zonga (Sauti ya Umma- SAU), and Mr Omar Juma (Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma- Chauma).

Mr Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim (United People's Democratic Party- UPDP), Mr Juma Ali Khatib (African Democratic Alliance Party - ADA-Tadea), Mr Mfaume Khamis (National League for Democracy - NLD) and Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed (Alliance for Democratic Change - ADC), and Mr Said Soud Said African Farmers Party - AAFP) are other applicants.

Chief Justice (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, ZEC Chairman, reiterated a call to all applicants to observe election laws, fill their forms and submit them for verification and endorsement before September 9, 2020 to be followed by election campaigns beginning two days later.