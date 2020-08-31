Tanzania: Maalim Picks Nomination Forms

31 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

VETERAN politician Maalim Seif Hamad has picked nomination forms from the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) to seek endorsement to vie for the Zanzibar presidency for the sixth time since the introduction of multiparty elections in 1995.

In all the past five times (1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015) Maalim unsuccessfully contested for the highest position in Zanzibar as the flag bearer for CUF, but for this year (2020), the hopeful will contest, if approved, under ACT-Wazalendo, his new party he crossed over last year after endless leadership conflicts in his former party (CUF).

After receiving nomination forms from ZEC Chairman Chief Justice (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, Mr Maalim Seif raised questions on the planned early voting for defence and security forces on October 27, 2020, claiming: "It does not make any sense to have early voting."

In response, the ZEC chairman said all elections would be held in compliance with laws and regulations governing this year's general election. Early voting is backed by law and aims at minimising activities on Election Day (October 28).

Responding to questions from journalists, Maalim was furious, saying he was unhappy with ongoing preparations for the general election, including nullifying constituency candidates from ACT-Wazalendo.

Mr Othman Rashid Khamis from Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK) was the 13th applicant to collect nomination forms from ZEC to vie for Zanzibar presidency, pledging that if endorsed and elected President, he would improve education as a key to the development of the country.

Other people who have so far picked nomination forms include Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi (CCM), Mr Shafii Hassan Suleiman (DP), Mr Khamis Faki Mgau (NRA), Mr Ameir Hassan Ameir (Demokrasia Makini), Mr Issa Mohamed Zonga (Sauti ya Umma- SAU), and Mr Omar Juma (Chama Cha Ukombozi wa Umma- Chauma).

Mr Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim (United People's Democratic Party- UPDP), Mr Juma Ali Khatib (African Democratic Alliance Party - ADA-Tadea), Mr Mfaume Khamis (National League for Democracy - NLD) and Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed (Alliance for Democratic Change - ADC), and Mr Said Soud Said African Farmers Party - AAFP) are other applicants.

Chief Justice (rtd) Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, ZEC Chairman, reiterated a call to all applicants to observe election laws, fill their forms and submit them for verification and endorsement before September 9, 2020 to be followed by election campaigns beginning two days later.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.