Tanzania: VP Lauds Human Rights Body

31 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended the vital role played by the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) in the promotion and protection of human rights.

She said proper implementation of its mandate enabled Tanzanians to get solutions whenever their rights are violated.

The Vice-President said this yesterday when she met a delegation of commissioners from CHRAGG led by the Chairman of the Commission Judge (Rtd) Mathew Mwaimu, when they visited her in Dodoma.

In her remarks, the Vice-President commended the commission for its flexibility and efficiency in doing justice to the people and all institutions in general.

For his part, Judge Mwaimu commended the fifth government for being able to assist the nation record huge development and wish them all the best in the 2020 General Elections.

Judge Mwaimu said his commission was not happy with hate speeches and inflammatory utterances by some politicians instead of selling their manifestos during this period of campaigns ahead of the October 28th General Election.

In February 2020, CHRAGG raised concerns over hate speeches and inflammatory utterances by some politicians and other civilians, saying the unhealthy practice shouldn't be condoned.

The utterances, in one way or another, leads to breach of peace and unity, human rights violation and of all, it is against the principles of good governance in the country, the commission warned.

The CHRAGG argued that hate speeches also fuel unlawfulness, brewing incidents of people taking the law into their own hands.

"People must follow the legal procedures in case they aren't satisfied with someone's actions, instead of giving out hate speeches that may end up destroying the prevailing peace and tranquility," said Judge Mwaimu.

The commission also asked political parties to warn their members and supporters from issuing provoking statements, saying if it goes unchecked; it will place human rights and good governance in limbo.

"We are one; let's respect each other for the betterment of our own country. The peace we are enjoying now, should be protected and maintained for the present and future generations," he added.

CHRAGG became operational in 2001 bestowed dual mandates which were to promote and protect human rights, while at the same time to maintain the observance of the principles of good governance in the country.

CHRAGG is an independent government institution, established as a national focal point institution for the promotion and protection of human rights and corresponding duties as well as good governance in Tanzania.

The commission covers a wide range of functions including receiving and investigating complaints, conducting research, monitoring and inquiring into matters involving the violations of human rights and contravention of the principles of administrative justice, institute proceedings in court.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.