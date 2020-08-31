Tanzania: VP Lauds Human Rights Body

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended the vital role played by the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) in the promotion and protection of human rights.

She said proper implementation of its mandate enabled Tanzanians to get solutions whenever their rights are violated.

The Vice-President said this yesterday when she met a delegation of commissioners from CHRAGG led by the Chairman of the Commission Judge (Rtd) Mathew Mwaimu, when they visited her in Dodoma.

In her remarks, the Vice-President commended the commission for its flexibility and efficiency in doing justice to the people and all institutions in general.

For his part, Judge Mwaimu commended the fifth government for being able to assist the nation record huge development and wish them all the best in the 2020 General Elections.

Judge Mwaimu said his commission was not happy with hate speeches and inflammatory utterances by some politicians instead of selling their manifestos during this period of campaigns ahead of the October 28th General Election.

In February 2020, CHRAGG raised concerns over hate speeches and inflammatory utterances by some politicians and other civilians, saying the unhealthy practice shouldn't be condoned.

The utterances, in one way or another, leads to breach of peace and unity, human rights violation and of all, it is against the principles of good governance in the country, the commission warned.

The CHRAGG argued that hate speeches also fuel unlawfulness, brewing incidents of people taking the law into their own hands.

"People must follow the legal procedures in case they aren't satisfied with someone's actions, instead of giving out hate speeches that may end up destroying the prevailing peace and tranquility," said Judge Mwaimu.

The commission also asked political parties to warn their members and supporters from issuing provoking statements, saying if it goes unchecked; it will place human rights and good governance in limbo.

"We are one; let's respect each other for the betterment of our own country. The peace we are enjoying now, should be protected and maintained for the present and future generations," he added.

CHRAGG became operational in 2001 bestowed dual mandates which were to promote and protect human rights, while at the same time to maintain the observance of the principles of good governance in the country.

CHRAGG is an independent government institution, established as a national focal point institution for the promotion and protection of human rights and corresponding duties as well as good governance in Tanzania.

The commission covers a wide range of functions including receiving and investigating complaints, conducting research, monitoring and inquiring into matters involving the violations of human rights and contravention of the principles of administrative justice, institute proceedings in court.