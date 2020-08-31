Sudan: South Kordofan Wali Accedes to Most Sit-in Demands

Abu Jubeiha — The Wali (governor) of Sudan's South Kordofan has visited a sit-in in Abu Jubeiha, and agreed to meet most of the people's demands. The owner of a passenger vehicle was injured in an attack by men wearing uniforms of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Abu Jubeiha. Military Intelligence in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, is still holding three traders detained three months ago.

On Friday, Governor Amid Al Bashir discussed the demands of the sit-in which entered its 34th day.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, on August 24, hundreds of residents in various places in Abu Jubeiha locality in South Kordofan took to the streets demanding the provision of better basic services, in support of a sit-in in Abu Jubeiha town which has lasted almost one month.

The protesters blocked the Abu Jubeiha ring road, only allowing people going to a hospital or clinic to pass, and vendors at the Abu Jubeiha Market closed their shops.

The demonstrators called on the federal and South Kordofan government to respond to their demands concerning better infrastructure, including health, education, electricity, and water services. The Governor of South Kordofan, Hamid Al Bashir, announced his intention to visit the sit-in this week.

An activist told Radio Dabanga from the sit-in that the Resistance Committees in the town met the governor.

"He agreed to fulfil about 80 per cent of our demands, and pledged to improve the provision of water, electricity, health care, education, communications, a ring road, and the expulsion of South Sudanese forces from the locality," he said.

"Unfortunately, the governor said he cannot guarantee the removal of gold mining companies from the locality."

The source said that the Resistance Committees formed a committee of five people to follow up the implementation of the agreed-upon demands, and continue to follow up the remaining issues, "the most important of which are the mining companies".

He added that the sit-in will be only lifted if the remaining demands have been met as well.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported on Thursday that three men wearing RSF uniforms shot at a commercial vehicle not far from Abu Jubeiha town on August 18.

They aimed at the driver, HUDO states. Baraka Dahab (46) sustained a bullet wound in his left thigh but he continued driving until he reached a place he considered safe.

The passengers then provided first aid and took him to the Abu Jubeiha Hospital. The case was reported to the police. Two of the passengers told HUDO that they believe it was a robbery attempt.

Three traders detained by Military Intelligence in Heiban three months ago, are still being held in Kadugli.

A relative of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that members of the Military Intelligence authorities held traders Ishag Komi, Rabin Kajo, and El Ghali Abdelrahman from Dalami, while they were on their way from Khartoum to Heiban.

Their merchandise was confiscated before they were taken to Kadugli.

The relative appealed via Radio Dabanga on the authorities in Kadugli to release the three men immediately, or bring them to trial "if there is a charge that justifies this".

