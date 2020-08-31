Somalia: Mogadishu Elders Claim Authorities Blocked Them From Boarding Flight to Hargeisa

A group of elders from Mogadishu say they were blocked from boarding a flight that to Hargeisa on Saturday in unclear circumstances.

The elders were on their way to help release youths jailed in the Somaliland capital, including an inmate who killed police inside the prison as he tried to escape.

In an exclusive interview with Dalsan TV, the leader of the group Muhidin Hassan Afrah said that the airline officials stopped them from boarding or else their licence is cancelled.

"The flight attendants said they were told if they fly us to Hargeisa, they will no longer be operating on the Somaliland route," said Afrah.

"We used to travel to Hargeisa without a problem and people from Hargeisa are allowed to travel to Mogadishu. Aren't we are also supposed to be allowed to travel there? If not, they should also not be allowed to travel here because we are like brothers and this is not good for our people," he added.

The former elders suggested the warning may have come from Hargeisa after word went round they wanted to intervene in the cases.

In June 2020, Somali government officials led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo met a delegation from Somaliland led by President Muse Bihi Abdi.

The meeting in Djibouti was the first time Somalia's and Somaliland's presidents had met since 1991, when the Somali government collapsed and Somaliland declared its independence. Somaliland is not recognised internationally, although it runs its own currency, central bank and military.

The agreement reached in June this year between the two sides said leaders will not politicise aid and investment.

But moving on determine final fate of Somaliland has been problematic.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict, and it has seen little of the violence and extremist attacks that plague Somalia to the south. Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system.