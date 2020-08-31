South Sudan: Al-Burhan to Participate in Peace Agreement Celebrations in Juba

Juba — The Transitional Government Official Spokesman has announced that the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan will arrive in Juba, tomorrow, Monday, to participate in the celebrations of signing the peace agreement between Sudan's government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih said in the press conference he held in Pyramids Hotel, in Juba that the mediation team which facilitated the negotiation, in Juba, will be honored in a celebration to be held in Khartoum.

"The mediation team carried out many shuttle tours between Khartoum and Juba to bridge the gap and to reach this stage and we highly appreciate this great achievement" He concluded.