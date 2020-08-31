Sudan: Hamdouk - the Agreement Gives us New Energy to Continue On the Path of Construction

30 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdouk has affirmed that the agreement reached by the Sudanese parties in Juba, to which he arrived today to participate in its signing, gives the country new energy to continue the march on path of construction.

Hamdouk, commenting on his Twitter account after leaving for Juba, said that he headed to Juba, the capital of brotherly South Sudan, to share joy with the government delegation and brothers in the armed struggle movements and to support the peace agreement, which will be signed in initials tomorrow, Monday.

He pointed out that "the fact that we reached an agreement with the parties to the peace process is something that deserves to be celebrated and blessed".

The Prime Minister said "the agreement gives us new energy to continue on the path of construction, with additional tasks, including making peace as a concrete reality among our local communities and completion of the steps and stages of comprehensive peace in fulfillment of the aspirations of our great people and their glorious revolution in justice, stability and development."

He described reaching the agreement as "a moment of optimism for what we have achieved together for our citizens in displacement and asylum camps and victims of civil wars in Sudan, who deserve perfection from us."

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

