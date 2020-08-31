Sudan: Hamdouk Meets Salva Kiir

Juba — The President of Souh Sudan, Lt. Gen. Saklva Kiir Mayardit reconceived in his office in Juba Sunday Prime Minister, Dr Abdulla Hamdouk and discussed issues of mutual concern, top of which is the signing of peace agreement with the Revolutionary Front(RF).

Dr Hamdouk said in a press conference following the meeting that he was very happy to be in his second country , the South Sudan State and that he met with the excellency Lt. Gen Sava Kiir Mayardit and that his meeting was fruitful and hat he discussed with President Kiir a host of issues, top of which the peace deal set to be signed Monday.

He thanked leadership of Soh Sudan and the team of mediation which is headed by the Advisor of President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tott Gulwak.

"When we signed Juba Declaration in lasdt September all expected that peace would reached within two or three months and that feeling came from the fact that the government side was not negotiating with other different party in reality we were talking with the armed struggle forces , which are a genuine partner in the revolution , the Prime Minister said, but he, added , we began discussing the issues it became clear and with no doubt that those issues were so complicated but we have managed to accomplished this huge work in this period and this would constitute the beginning of building peace."

" We will work with team of mediation and leadership of South Sudan to discuss the remaining agenda." The Prime Minister added.

It is to be noted that Dr Hmadoukarrived in Juba, capital of SouthSudan State Sunday to attend signing ceremony of peace deal between the government of Sudan and parties to peace process tomorrow Monday.