Sudan: Manis - These Are Pivotal Moments in the History of the Beloved Country

30 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis, has described the arrival of Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamadouk in Juba to participate in the signing of the peace agreements as historical and pivotal moments in the history of the beloved nation.

Manis said happiness is deeper in that this moment has come true in the beloved Juba, the capital of brothers of South Sudan, and we were confident that they would reach this moment.

In a press statement at Juba airport after the arrival of the high-level government delegation, Ambassador Manis said that Hamdouk would meet the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit and the Vice President of South Sudan, in addition to his meeting with the South Sudan mediation team who made an extraordinary and sincere efforts to achieve peace.

