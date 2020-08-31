Sudan: Mediation Announces Completion of Arrangements for Peace Celebrations

30 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Chairman of the mediation team, the Security Affairs Advisor of the President of the State of South Sudan, Tot Galwak, on Sunday, announced the readiness of President, Salva Kiir Mayardit to receive the guests of the country to celebrate realization of peace between the Sudan's government and the Revolutionary Front.

Tot announced in the press conference he held, at Pyramids Hotel, in Juba, the completion of all the arrangements for kicking off the celebrations, tomorrow, Monday,

"After tremendous efforts, we reached peace agreement, yesterday, between Sudan Government and the Revolutionary Front, now, the dream came true, we are a genuine part of Sudan" He said.

He indicated that what remains is the file of the People's Movement led by Abdulaziz Al-Hilo, whose negotiation team is still present in Juba, adhering to the Juba Forum to reach peace.

The Southern Mediator thanked all those contributed to reaching the peace agreement including the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the Armed Struggle Movements, Troika, UAE and all friends of Sudan.

