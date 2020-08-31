Gambia Records 152 New Cases of Covid-19 And 3 Deaths Over the Weekend

The Gambia has recorded one hundred and fifty-two (152) new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend taking the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country to two thousand eight hundred and ninety-five (2,895).

The Gambia also recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths ever registered in the country to ninety-six (96).

The said deaths were registered on Friday and they were detected through the routine virtual clinics being conducted by volunteer doctors monitoring the conditions of COVID-19 positive cases in home isolation.

Out of the newly confirmed cases, 54 were registered on Friday while the others 98 were registered on Saturday.

A total of one hundred and thirteen (113) new recoveries were registered over the weekend bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to seven hundred and fifty-one (751).

Seventeen (17) new persons were on Friday taken in to quarantine while four new discharges were made.

The country currently has forty-four (44) people in quarantine, two thousand forty-eight (2,048) active cases, two hundred and forty-one (241) probable cases.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.