Gambia Records 152 New Cases of Covid-19 And 3 Deaths Over the Weekend

30 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has recorded one hundred and fifty-two (152) new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend taking the total number of cases ever confirmed in the country to two thousand eight hundred and ninety-five (2,895).

The Gambia also recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths ever registered in the country to ninety-six (96).

The said deaths were registered on Friday and they were detected through the routine virtual clinics being conducted by volunteer doctors monitoring the conditions of COVID-19 positive cases in home isolation.

Out of the newly confirmed cases, 54 were registered on Friday while the others 98 were registered on Saturday.

A total of one hundred and thirteen (113) new recoveries were registered over the weekend bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to seven hundred and fifty-one (751).

Seventeen (17) new persons were on Friday taken in to quarantine while four new discharges were made.

The country currently has forty-four (44) people in quarantine, two thousand forty-eight (2,048) active cases, two hundred and forty-one (241) probable cases.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.