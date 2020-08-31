South Africa: 'These Are Not Gentle People' - a True Story, a Courtroom Drama, and a Profound Exploration of Collective Guilt

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

"I've tried to give everyone their say, and not to pass judgement." - Andrew Harding discusses his new literary nonfiction thriller, 'These Are Not Gentle People'.

On a warm summer's evening in 2016, a group of white farmers gathered in the corner of a field outside Parys in the Free State. At their feet lay two black men - suspected thieves. The events that followed would come to haunt an entire community, tearing families apart, stoking racial tensions, and culminating in an explosive and profoundly revealing trial. In this nuanced literary nonfiction thriller, Andrew Harding tells the story of one moment of collective fury, explores its impact on a fractured town, and captures the drama of a Hawks investigation and the courtroom battles that built up - over years - to a furiously contested and stunning conclusion.

These Are Not Gentle People is a true story, a courtroom drama, and a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice. Award-winning foreign correspondent and author, Harding traces the impact of one moment of collective barbarism on a fragile community - exposing lies, cover-ups, political meddling and betrayals.

The Reading List caught up with Harding shortly after his book appeared on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

