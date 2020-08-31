South Africa: Zuma's State Legal Adviser, Bonisiwe Makhene-Gadini, Takes Secrets to Her Grave

analysis

With her death at the age of 53 on 26 August, advocate Bonisiwe Makhene-Gadini, Jacob Zuma's former state legal adviser, takes to her grave many secrets surrounding former president Jacob Zuma's tumultuous term of office.

Apart from her career with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, which began in 1994, advocate Bonisiwe Makhene-Gadini found herself in the headlines more due to the activities of her husband, the State Security Agency (SSA) rogue spy Yekani Gadini.

Both Makhene-Gadini and Yekani Gadini had access to former president Jacob Zuma's inner circle.

Yekani Gadini was connected to a rogue outfit in the SSA, the Special Operations Unit (SOU), which had close connections with Zuma and was found by the High Level Review Panel on the SSA to have been a parallel and illegal intelligence structure. The SOU was headed by Zuma's "personal" spy Thulani Dlomo.

Yekani Gadini was also implicated in the SOU's attempt to set up the bogus Workers Association Union (WAU) in 2014, allegedly at the behest of Zuma, and to counteract the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's popularity in the North West Platinum Belt at Marikana.

