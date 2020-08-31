Kenya: Omtatah Sues State on Number Plates Deal

Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued the prisons department over a tender to produce new number plates.

Mr Omtatah argues that it will lead to loss of taxpayers' money because there is machinery for the production of the number plates, that is lying idle at Kamiti Prison.

The respondents in the suit filed at the High Court last week are Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, The Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, the Commissioner General, Kenya Prisons, the National Treasury and the Attorney General.

Mr Omtatah faults the government for undertaking an "unreasonable , wasteful and secretive restricted tender", saying it makes no sense to abandon the existing machinery.