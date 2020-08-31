Kenya: Omtatah Sues State on Number Plates Deal

31 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wanjohi Githae

Activist Okiya Omtatah has sued the prisons department over a tender to produce new number plates.

Mr Omtatah argues that it will lead to loss of taxpayers' money because there is machinery for the production of the number plates, that is lying idle at Kamiti Prison.

The respondents in the suit filed at the High Court last week are Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, The Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, the Commissioner General, Kenya Prisons, the National Treasury and the Attorney General.

Mr Omtatah faults the government for undertaking an "unreasonable , wasteful and secretive restricted tender", saying it makes no sense to abandon the existing machinery.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.