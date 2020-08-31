South Africa: The Country, Not the ANC, Comes First, Always

opinion

This weekend's special national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC was meant to be one where President Cyril Ramaphosa reasserts his authority in the governing party.

This column first appeared in Daily Maverick 168

Having penned a strongly worded seven-page letter to the party's rank and file membership, a week ago, the president was clear that corruption will not be tolerated and that he had drawn a line in the sand.

The meeting is meant to deal with the issue of corruption and how the ANC treats its members facing allegations of wrongdoing.

But alas, it was not to be as political mercenary Andile Lungisa challenged Ramaphosa directly - writing to the party's top six asking that the controversial issue of Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funding be investigated.

Let no one be fooled into thinking that Lungisa is a virtuous ANC member driven by the principle of accountability. Instead, the revival of the CR17 campaign issue on the eve of the crucial NEC meeting is intended to weaken Ramaphosa going into those crucial discussions.

Instead of joining the fight against corruption, the anti-Ramaphosa grouping is mobilising against him.

All these developments happened against the backdrop of the bizarre appointment of controversial...