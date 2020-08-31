Tunisia: Esperance Are Tunisian League Champions for 30th Time

Tunisia giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis extended their unprecedented league record when they were crowned 2019-20 season champions on Sunday (30th August 2020), the 30th time in their history.

The Tunis-based side were held to a 1-1 draw by CS Chebba at Rades Olympic Stadium, which guaranteed them the title after taking their points tally to 55 points, nine more than their closest rivals CS Sfaxien with three games to spare. The "Blood and Gold" side have the upper hand on head-to-head games over Sfaxien, having defeated them 2-0 in Sfax and settling for a barren stalemate in Rades.

It was Esperance's fourth league title in a row, having been crowned champions the past three seasons. The four times African Champions have now won the "Tunisian Ligue Professionelle 1" a record 30 occasions, 17 more than archrivals Club Africain who have 13 titles to their name.

Jilani Abdessalam gave the visitors Chebba the lead at the hour mark in Rades, with defender Abdelkader Bedrane restoring parity six minutes later, handing Esperance the point they needed to guarantee the trophy.

Esperance will once again represent Tunisia in next season's Total CAF Champions League. Sfaxien lie second on 46 points, five more than third place Monastir with a place in the premier continental club competition at stake.