Tanzania: Simba Edge Namungo to Clinch Tanzania Community Shield

Tanzanian champions Simba edged out Namungo 2-0 to clinch the season-preceding Community Shield title in Arusha, over 600-kilometres from the capital Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Goals from skipper John Bocco and new signing Ghana-import Bernard Morrison handed Wekundu wa Msimbazi their first title of the season.

It was the second meeting between the two sides in as many months, having earlier clashed in the FA Cup final which Simba won 2-1. Namungo who made their top flight debut last season have been unlucky against Simba, losing the third of four meetings.

For Simba, it was another show of dominance in a match they have totally bossed, winning it for the fourth time in a row. It sets a wonderful precedence for them as they prepare to kick off their title defense next weekend when the new season starts.

Keen to start their campaign on a high, Simba showed intent from the start, new signing Morrison seeing his effort saved early on. Bocco also came close but missed a sitter after being teed up by a Hassan Dilunga cross.

The league champions were rewarded for their industrious start to the match when they were awarded a penalty after Stephen Dual fouled Morrison inside the box. Bocco stepped up and slotted home for the opener.

Namungo flattered to deceive but didn't get as many chances. In the second half though, they came back stronger after the introduction of Blaise Bigirimana and former Simba boy Shiza Kichuya spiced up their attack.

But all their efforts came to nothing and were punished with Morrison taking Simba two to the good on the hour mark after connecting to a Clatous Chama cross inside the box.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian Football Federation has announced that proceeds from the match will go into various community projects, including contributing to an insurance kitty for former players.