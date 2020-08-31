Tanzania: Simba Edge Namungo to Clinch Tanzania Community Shield

31 August 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzanian champions Simba edged out Namungo 2-0 to clinch the season-preceding Community Shield title in Arusha, over 600-kilometres from the capital Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Goals from skipper John Bocco and new signing Ghana-import Bernard Morrison handed Wekundu wa Msimbazi their first title of the season.

It was the second meeting between the two sides in as many months, having earlier clashed in the FA Cup final which Simba won 2-1. Namungo who made their top flight debut last season have been unlucky against Simba, losing the third of four meetings.

For Simba, it was another show of dominance in a match they have totally bossed, winning it for the fourth time in a row. It sets a wonderful precedence for them as they prepare to kick off their title defense next weekend when the new season starts.

Keen to start their campaign on a high, Simba showed intent from the start, new signing Morrison seeing his effort saved early on. Bocco also came close but missed a sitter after being teed up by a Hassan Dilunga cross.

The league champions were rewarded for their industrious start to the match when they were awarded a penalty after Stephen Dual fouled Morrison inside the box. Bocco stepped up and slotted home for the opener.

Namungo flattered to deceive but didn't get as many chances. In the second half though, they came back stronger after the introduction of Blaise Bigirimana and former Simba boy Shiza Kichuya spiced up their attack.

But all their efforts came to nothing and were punished with Morrison taking Simba two to the good on the hour mark after connecting to a Clatous Chama cross inside the box.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian Football Federation has announced that proceeds from the match will go into various community projects, including contributing to an insurance kitty for former players.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.