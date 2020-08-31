South Africa: Child Trafficking and Child Migration - a New Discussion Is Needed to Separate Myths From Reality

analysis

There are concerns that unsubstantiated claims about child trafficking are being used to restrict migration and increase the securitisation of borders. Exaggerated and sensationalised claims are shaped and driven by the media, while some anti-trafficking organisations and scholars unquestioningly reproduce, circulate and lend credence to unsubstantiated reports and research.

On Friday 21 August the University of Pretoria's Centre for Child Law in collaboration with the University of the Witwatersrand's African Centre for Migration & Society (ACMS) released a research report, "Child trafficking in South Africa: Exploring the Myths and Realities".

The report and policy brief form part of the Centre for Child Law's efforts to show the realities and complexities shaping the lives of vulnerable children in South Africa and to recommend ways of reducing the vulnerabilities they face.

The study

The study sought to identify the gaps in current knowledge on child trafficking and consequences on the lives of children on the move. It followed concerns that unsubstantiated claims about child trafficking are being used to restrict migration and increase the securitisation of borders, which can impinge on children's rights, especially undocumented migrant children. The study was informed by the experiences of unaccompanied migrant children and service providers, including...