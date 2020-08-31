Liberia: 'Herbalist Tamba's Presence is Like Fool's Gold'

-- Rep. Koffa Differs with Senator Coleman on Primitive Method of Criminal Justice

A member of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus, Rep. J. Fonati Koffa of District #2, has provided a dissenting opinion, differing with the Caucus Chairman, Sen. Peter Coleman, that the Caucus supports traditional herbalist Tamba Bundoo to cleanse Chenakaleh, Picnicess through 'primitive method' as a means of rendering justice for alleged witchcraft activities.

Traditional herbalist Tamba Bundoo, also called 'Witch Doctor', has been in Grand Kru County since August 19, on invitation by Superintendent Doris N. Ylatun to cleanse Chenakaleh, Picnicess from alleged witchcraft and other demonic activities, but his ministration was recently halted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs over complaints of scary and strange outcomes of primitive justice.

Sen. Coleman told Grandcess Radio in Grand Kru that former Grand Kru County Traditional Chief Swen Wleh will lead a delegation from Monrovia to Grand Kru to guide the process of Tamba's ministration, while police will be deployed to provide protection.

But Rep. Cllr. Koffa, contrarily, said the presence of the herbalist is like a fool's gold.

He wrote his dissent on his Facebook page: "The presence of a herbalist in Picnicess is like a fool's gold. It is not likely to lead to discoverable evidence. As a Catholic and a lawyer, l must object. As a member of the caucus I did not participate in that decision. I respect whatever motives may have impelled the decision. Yet we cannot resort to primitive methods for criminal justice. I most respectfully dissent."

Several other persons on social media expressed their concurrence against the primitive method of justice, including Rufus Bongpekin Oulabo, who commented under Cllr. Koffa's post: "You've won my respect 110 percent, Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa. The criminal justice procedures should be followed in dispensing cases of all nature in this contemporary time."

Journalist Samuel Doe, head of the Southeastern Journalists noted: "Congratulation for releasing this post because many thought that it was a unanimous decision reached by the entire Grand Kru legislative caucus members. Those that accepted such a primitive practice or idea to identify witchcrafts in the county are enemies of the county.

Senior staff reporter of the Democrat Newspaper, Siafa Jallah added his words: "In this modern age!! Our people need awareness to make use of the judicial process!!"

Meanwhile, it has been reported that at least 40 persons have died from alleged mysterious killing or witchcraft activities in Chenakaleh over the years, with the most recent death being a Catholic church leader in Picnicess, Brother Joseph Nyenplue.

Grand Kru County Superintendent Doris N. Ylatun told the Daily Observer exclusively fortnight ago that the unexplained death of the late Nyenplue on July 10 this year sparked a public protest and petition justice. Madam Superintendent also said the former commissioner of Picnicess in 2018, Tokpa Geplah, also died mysteriously. She also narrated that, during her brief term as Superintendent so far, she once went home to find a snake in her bed.

She said besides Picnicess, the allegedly witchcraft activities are also alarming in Galarway.

