South Africa: Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Invites Comment On Draft Technical Guidelines for Validation and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Comment invited on draft technical guidelines for validation and verification of greenhouse gas emissions

Comment has been invited as part of a public consultation process related to the publication of the Technical Guidelines for Validation and Verification of Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs).

The invitation to comment was published in Government Gazette 43644 (Notice No. 920) by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Barbara Creecy, on 24 August 2020.

The purpose of the Verification Guideline is to support the implementation of the mandatory greenhouse gas reporting regime in South Africa. South Africa is currently implementing a voluntary mitigation system focusing on the country's greenhouse gas emission reduction commitments. These are contained in South Africa's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) deposited with United Nations in 2015.

South Africa has committed to mitigating the effects of climate change through the reduction in emissions under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

In terms of the Verification Guidelines for reporting GHGs under the National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Regulations (NGERs) certain processes need to be followed to verify the emissions data and submissions made by data providers. The Guideline provides further detail required for implementation of Section 11 of the Regulations. This section outlines the legal requirements for verification of information submitted by data providers to the Competent Authority (the Department).

The proposed Guideline provides direction to the Competent Authority, Data Providers and Independent Verifiers on the verification process for the National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Regulations (NGERs), and details the responsibilities of these role players. It applies to all anthropogenic emissions by sources, and removals by sinks.

The Guideline also outlines:

The structure of the NGERs Verification Programme;

The independent verification process to be followed;

Accreditation requirements of independent verification bodies; and

Important considerations for all role players during the verification process.

The Verification Guideline is intended for use in conjunction with the National Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Regulations (NGERs) and the Methodological Guidelines for Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Members of the public are invited to submit written representations or comments to the Minister by 24 September 2020. These can be sent to the following addresses:

Comments received after the closing date may not considered.

