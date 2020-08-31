South Africa: Starship DM168 Launch Sequence Commenced

opinion

I have to admit that when fellow space-time continuum traveller Branko Brkic called me for a coffee at his famous Hyde Park Woollies office restaurant in late 2019, the last thing on my mind was a newspaper.

First published on Daily Maverick 168

As a Maverick Insider, I thought I could use this chat to convince the editor-in-chief to explore a Daily Maverick phone app. The coffee meeting turned out to be something completely different, counter-intuitive in fact. It was an invitation for me to edit the newspaper you have in your hands. Resistance was futile, I was being lured back to the future.

Five years before, I had walked away from a job as a newspaper editor and the stress of trying my best to serve readers with quality information while Google and Facebook chowed up the advertising that subsidised the news. I had had enough of media owners squeezing the last drop of profit, fighting fake media wars on their front pages, while dedicated and committed journalists, friends and warriors for truth and justice, lost their jobs and livelihoods as newsrooms shrunk like a very bad wash at the laundry.

When the space-time traveller called...