Liberia: Scandalous

-JangaKowo replies critics

The Comptroller General of Liberia and National Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has described as scandalous, allegations that he distributed money in Nimba County during that county's Legislative caucus sitting to influence votes in favor of CDC candidates contesting in the Project Management Committee elections.

Since the establishment of the counties Project Management Committee, under the previous regime most counties have routinely elected officials to manage county projects after every two to three years depending on the tenure establish by each county.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend at his Finance and Development Planning Ministry office in Monrovia, Mr. Kowosaid at no time he had gone to Nmba to offer bribes in the tone of US$12,000. Instead, Mr. Kowo explained that his trip to Nimba County was to inspect the treasury departments in that county as was done in Buchanan, Grand Bassa and Gbarnga, Bong Counties.He noted that the move is part of efforts to inspect the county treasuries for budget execution.

The team inspected and reconfigured the county treasury system for budget execution for FY-2020/2021. The tour consisted of meetings with county treasury staff, as well as technical need assessments conducted on the status and operations of the treasuries.