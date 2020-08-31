Liberia: Senatorial Aspirant Breaks Ground for Cestos Street Pavement

A citizen seeking to represent the people of River Cess at the Liberian Senate will this Saturday break ground for the concrete pavement of Cestos City's main street.

Mr. Steve Tequah is the latest citizen to throw his hat in the ring for the seat which will be out for grab on December 8 this year.A release from the office of Mr. Tequah says the sketch of the road to experience pavement is the airfield-Cestos city hall corridor.

Speaking on the source of the funding for the project, the release quotes the aspirant as saying diaspora Liberians who believe in his leadership are mobilizing resources for the road.According to him, the Cestos road is among several other roads to be paved by him this year.

"We will pave the road that leads to the St. Francis Hospital in Cestos. The main entrance to Bodowhea Town in Monweh is part of our plan as well. We will connect other major towns in River Cess".

The senatorial aspirant said he has written several prominent figures in the country, including President Weah and Finance Minister Samuel Tweah to attend the ground breaking ceremony.

"We've written President Weah, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, Minister Nathaniel F. McGill, the River Cess legislative caucus, Grand Bassa County Representative Matthew and other prominent citizens Joe to attend the program". Mr. Tequah is among nearly a dozen of kinsmen aspiring for the single seat. The seat is being occupied by Mr. Dallas A. V. Gueh of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Steve Tequah, Former County Superintendents Wellington Geevon-Smith and Bob RancyZiankahn, broadcast journalist and banker turned politician JanjayBloh, former Grand Bassa County Representative Gabriel Buchanan Smith, and Liberia Agriculture Company's Senior Accountant, Winston Borbor, are some of the notable names vying for the seat.

It's being speculated that Mr. Tequah is placed in the race to sabotage the election of Wellington Geevon-Smith. At the moment, Geevon is considered the favorite among contenders. He comes from River Cess district '2'.

It's believed having Steve in the race will suppress Geevon's votes to the advantage of incumbent senator Gueh. Recent development interventions including the electrification of major towns in Senator Gueh's home district of Monweh through solar lights have defeated this argument.