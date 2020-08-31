Liberia: LPRA Pre-Qualifies Liberian Owned Companies

-for Liberia Offshore License Round 2020

Following a vigorous evaluation of Liberian companies who applied to be prequalified for thecountry's ongoing Offshore License Round for the Harper Basin, The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has pre-qualified Seven (7) Liberian Companies.

Nine (9) companies expressed interest to be pre-qualified but the evaluation panel denied two companies for lack of legal and financial competence.

The evaluation team which comprised of representatives from the National OilCompany of Liberia (NOCAL), the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Ministry of Finance the Liberia Revenue Authority, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and LPRA pre-qualified the following companies: DEMUS Exploration and Production, Jungle Energy Power INC, New Millennium Oil and Gas, Africa Oil and Gas Inc, Green Petroleum (Liberia) Limited, MAC-Africa Petroleum Inc and the TSC Global Inc.

The pre-qualification of Liberian companies is in line with the New PetroleumLaw of Liberia which sets aside a mandatory minimum 5% equity interest in allpetroleum agreements to companies owned by natural persons of Liberiancitizenship.

The list of Liberian companies that has been pre-qualified by the LPRA will besubmitted to qualified international bidders for possible partnership in fulfillmentof the amended petroleum law.

Nine oil offshore blocks which have been unexplored and undrilled in the Harper Basin arebeing offered for biding. The Bid Round runs from April 2020-February 2021.