Liberia: National Stakeholders Conference - Delegates Resolved to Support NEC

30 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Closed to100 delegates at the National Stakeholders Conference, on the Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Referendum at the weekend signed a Resolution supporting ongoing activities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in conducting the elections.

NEC on Saturday August 29, 2020 ended a 2-day National Stakeholders Conference in Gbarnga, Bong County, on the conduct of the 2020 SSE and Referendum to enhance Voters' participation in the electoral process through sustained and robust civic and voter education activities on the SSE and constitutional referendum.

The Conference gathered about 100 key stakeholders from the 15 Counties of Liberia including Superintends of the 15 Counties, Commissioners, traditional leaders and chiefs, women and youth groups, and people living with disabilities.

Topics presented included "the legal basis of conducting the voter registration update, the SSE, and the Referendum; 2020 Voter Registration; Hearing Procedures for the 2020 SSE; Referendum Issues- Questions and Symbols; Nonviolence approach for the 2020 SSE; Highlights of CVE activities, and Issues of Gender Parity".

Following wide-ranging consultations over the 2-days of deliberations at the Conference, a Resolution Committee was formulated, which analyzed and rationalized issues and concerns pertaining to the holding of the 2020 SSE and Referendum on December 8, 2020.

The 2-day interactive Conference was officially launched by the NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah on Friday August 28, 2020. She was supported by the rest of the six Commissioners of the new Board, who were all present at the Conference over the two days. At the official opening of the Conference, the entire Board was formally introduced to the delegates.

Responding to the Resolution, Chairperson Lansanah lauded the delegates for their decision to endorse the efforts of the Commission and the decision of the Joint Resolution of the Legislature to have the SSE held on December 8, 2020. She said the NEC will continue to work hard to meet the constitutional mandate of conducting both the SSE and Referendum.

Following the 2-day Conference, NEC's 2020 activities will intensify with the start of the Candidate Nomination on Tuesday September 1-21, 2020. The Commission will also commence the Voter Roll Update (VRU) of September 11-25, 2020. The VRU will be on a mobile basis, over the period of 15 days. Each of the mobile Teams will spend three days at each of the 2080 Registration Centers across Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.