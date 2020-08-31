Liberia: National Stakeholders Conference - Delegates Resolved to Support NEC

Closed to100 delegates at the National Stakeholders Conference, on the Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Referendum at the weekend signed a Resolution supporting ongoing activities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in conducting the elections.

NEC on Saturday August 29, 2020 ended a 2-day National Stakeholders Conference in Gbarnga, Bong County, on the conduct of the 2020 SSE and Referendum to enhance Voters' participation in the electoral process through sustained and robust civic and voter education activities on the SSE and constitutional referendum.

The Conference gathered about 100 key stakeholders from the 15 Counties of Liberia including Superintends of the 15 Counties, Commissioners, traditional leaders and chiefs, women and youth groups, and people living with disabilities.

Topics presented included "the legal basis of conducting the voter registration update, the SSE, and the Referendum; 2020 Voter Registration; Hearing Procedures for the 2020 SSE; Referendum Issues- Questions and Symbols; Nonviolence approach for the 2020 SSE; Highlights of CVE activities, and Issues of Gender Parity".

Following wide-ranging consultations over the 2-days of deliberations at the Conference, a Resolution Committee was formulated, which analyzed and rationalized issues and concerns pertaining to the holding of the 2020 SSE and Referendum on December 8, 2020.

The 2-day interactive Conference was officially launched by the NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah on Friday August 28, 2020. She was supported by the rest of the six Commissioners of the new Board, who were all present at the Conference over the two days. At the official opening of the Conference, the entire Board was formally introduced to the delegates.

Responding to the Resolution, Chairperson Lansanah lauded the delegates for their decision to endorse the efforts of the Commission and the decision of the Joint Resolution of the Legislature to have the SSE held on December 8, 2020. She said the NEC will continue to work hard to meet the constitutional mandate of conducting both the SSE and Referendum.

Following the 2-day Conference, NEC's 2020 activities will intensify with the start of the Candidate Nomination on Tuesday September 1-21, 2020. The Commission will also commence the Voter Roll Update (VRU) of September 11-25, 2020. The VRU will be on a mobile basis, over the period of 15 days. Each of the mobile Teams will spend three days at each of the 2080 Registration Centers across Liberia.