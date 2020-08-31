Liberia: Koffa Differs With Coleman On Primitive Method of Criminal Justice

A member of the Grand Kru County Legislative Caucus, Rep. J. FonatiKoffa of District #2, has provided a dissenting opinion, differing with the Caucus Chairman, Sen. Peter Coleman, that the Caucus supports traditional herbalist TambaBundoo to cleanse Chenakaleh, Picnicess through 'primitive method' as a means of rendering justice from alleged witchcraft activities.

Traditional herbalist TambaBundoo, also called 'Witch Doctor' has been in Grand Kru County since August 19 following Superintendent Doris N. Ylatun's invite to cleanse Chenakaleh, Picnicess from alleged witchcrafts and wizard activities but his ministration was recently halted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs over complains of scary and strange outcomes of primitive justice.

Sen. Coleman told Grandcess Radio in Grand Kru that former Grand Kru County Traditional Chief SwenWleh will lead a delegation from Monrovia to Grand Kru to guide the process of Tamba's ministration, while police will be deployed to provide protections. But Rep. Cllr. Koffa, contrarily, said the presence of the herbalist is like a fool's gold.

He wrote his dissent on his Facebook page: "The presence of a herbalist in picnicess is like a fool's gold. It is not likely to lead to discoverable evidence. As a Catholic and a lawyer, l must object. As a member of the caucus I did not participate in that decision. I respect whatever motives may have impelled the decision. Yet we cannot resort to primitive methods for criminal justice. I most respectfully dissent."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that at least 40 persons have died from alleged mysterious killing or witchcraft activities in Chenakaleh over the years, with the allegedly recent claimed been a catechist in Picnicess, Brother Joseph Nyenplue.

Grand Kru County Superintendent Doris N. Ylatun told this paper over the weekend that the unexplained July 10's death of the late Nyenplue caused protest and petition of seeking justice. Madam Superintendent also said the former commissioner of Picnicess in 2018, TokpaGeplah, also died mysteriously. She said besides Picnicess, the allegedly witchcraft activities are also alarming in Galarway.