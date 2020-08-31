Liberia: The Fight - A Timely Film Produced By the Kids Engagement Education Project That Tackles Family Molestation, Rape, and Abuse

Monrovia — Just days after anti-rape protesters took to the streets to voice their concerns regarding the alarming rise of rape cases in Liberia, a timely and poignant film produced by the Kids Engagement Education Project in collaboration with Sunshine Productions Liberia, has premiered.

Directed by Lorpu Faith Scott, the film offers a timely reminder of the burning issue of rape in Liberia today.

The film deals with rape and abuse, delving into the lives of a group of women who become frustrated with the whole culture of rape and decide to take matters into their own hands by forming a task force and mounting a community search for rape predators. It also covers various aspects of abuse and contrasts educating people on ways to prevent rape and what people, particularly victims do when they reach a boiling point.

"The Fight" Focuses on the family while drawing attention to girls living with step fathers and other members of the family, the trauma girls and women go through when they are rape/sexually abused - impact this has on their learning.

"We are using the arts to convey key messages because we realize how powerful film is in convey messages to communities and societies and the influence it has on changing cultures and mindset," says Brenda Brewer-Moore, Executive Director of KEEP.

"This is the second film that we have done around the issue of exploitation and abuse and we want to keep the message out there on a consistent basis that more needs to be done but taking it to the communities."

The first film, "Stolen Childhood" was loosely based on a painful chapter of Brenda's childhood experience as a survivor of sexual abuse, who at the age of 8 was sexually molested by a member of her family household. The movie goes on to capture real-life experiences of several Liberian women who have had to deal with domestic violence, rape and touches on everyday sensitive issues that affect many homes across Liberia.

Bordering the same theme, The Fight offers an insight into family molestation while grappling with the issue of rape.

As an organization, Brenda says, KEEP is committed to promoting a culture of reading. "We do a lot of work around children because the children are the future and we want to do everything possible so the children remain children and enjoy childhood."

The fight which premiered Saturday will be disseminated nationwide.