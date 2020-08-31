Liberia Ambassador Accredited the U.S Bounces Back After Covid-19 Illness

31 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Washington DC — Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, His Excellency Ambassador George S.W. Patten Sr., was on Friday, August 21, 2020, discharged from the hospital and is recovering very well at home.

A release signed by Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs, Honorable Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr., said Ambassador Patten tested positive for Corona on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and was taken to a hospital in Washington, DC, where he was treated.

The Ambassador has since fully recovered and continues to work from home.

