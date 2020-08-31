Liberia: Former Vice President Joseph Boakai Urges Sen. Dillon Not to Compromise His Stance

Monrovia — Ahead of the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections in Liberia, the newly certificated Collaborating Political Parties(CPP) has officially endorsed Senator Abraham Darius Dillon as the CPP candidate in Montserrado County for the upcoming 2020 senatorial elections.

Handing the CPP's mandate to Senator Dillon, Liberia's former Vice President and Political leader of Unity Party, Joseph N. Boakai admonished the incumbent Montserrado County senator to abhor compromising the interest of the Liberian people which is sine qua non to the overall good of the ordinary people.

According to him, leadership is not about building duplexes overnight and amassing questionable wealth at the detriment of young people's future.

"It is not about us. It is about the future of Liberia which is vested in the young people of Liberia," Former VP Boakai stated.

"I want to say to all of you here today: this is very important. I have served as President of the Liberian Senate and I know what it means to be a Senator. Dillon worked in the Senate and his experience qualifies him to become a better Senator.

He added that the endorsement of the Senator Dillon was a message to everyone that the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has put aside their personal political ego for the good of the country.

"This is why we say that the way forward for this country is not friendship. It is about someone who will represent you. We need people with integrity; we need people who respect women's rights and protection. This has to change. Dillon was just Senator in the interim. And he has shown that he can do better if given a full term. This is why we subordinated our interest to support him," Boakai maintained.

He stressed "we will go into the communities and tell the people that if they want good laws and for Liberia to change for the better, we should elect Dillon."

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Liberty Party on Saturday, August 29,2020 with several officials of member parties in attendance including former Vice President, Joseph N. Boikai, Senator Steve Zargo, Chairman of LP, Senator Daniel Naatehn, ANC chairman, Theodore Momo, ALP Chairman, Charlyn Brumskin, Musa Bility, partisans of CPP, sympathizers and well wishers among others.

In response, Senator Dillon thanked the former Chairman of the CPP, Benoni W. Urey under whose leadership the various parties came together to work for the common good of the country.

He said despite the vehemence of President George Weah that "A Dillon will not be Senator in Montserrado County", he defeated the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate at the polls in 2019.

"You [voters] are my employers. If you employ me and in few weeks my life change but after nine (9) years your life remains the same but you cheer me up as good Senator. Something is wrong with you. When I am sick, I would go to Ghana, India or the United States for treatment because the John F. Kennedy Medical Center lacks the capacity to treat the illness I am having. Yet, you cheer me up as good lawmaker. Something should be wrong with you because nothing will be at JFK or Redemption hospitals for you to get treated when you are sick too," he told a cheering crowd of supporters.