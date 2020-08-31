Nigeria: Starboy Temidayo Shares His Strides in Filmmaking

Yoruba actor and producer, Temidayo Enitan, popularly known as Starboy Temidayo, believes he has made significant progress in his career in the film industry.

He made the claim in a recent chat where he reviewed his journey so far as a filmmaker, "When I looked at my acting career, from where I started to where I am today, I give thanks to God for the progress I have made and I keep progressing every day."

Going down memory lane, he was the toast of the Yoruba movie world as a rising star. He has since taken his craft to new heights as he metamorphosed to becoming the CEO of Starboard Entertainment, a production and event company that has been at the forefront of the promotion of Nigerian actors and celebrities in Canada, and the Executive President of the Canadian Chapter of Theatre And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The 36-year-old Ondo State-born filmmaker, who is now resident in Ontario, Canada, affirmed that he has been in over 25 productions and now shoot both locally and internationally.

One of the signs of progress is his versatility in role interpretation.

The actor-cum-producer who is the initiator and organiser of the annual Nigeria-Canada Celebrities Entertainment Award gave a piece of advice to up-and-coming actors on how to become successful in the profession saying, "Trust in God, work hard and pray for God's grace to take over; but above all, be humble and respectful to your colleagues, both your mate and superiors."

As he looks forward to more progress, Starboy Temidayo, disclosed a role he's yearning to play stating, "I have not played a double role of a twin in which I will be Taye and Kehinde at the same time."