Kenya/Tanzania: AFC, Gor Pulled More Fans Than Tanzanian Clubs

opinion

Before AFC Leopards returned to top-flight football in 2009, the majority of Kenyan clubs could not attract more than 200 spectators in a stadium. And among the 200 were police officers, club stewards and sports journalists on duty.

For more than four decades, a match between sworn rivals Ingwe and K'Ogalo attracted bigger crowds than what is currently being witnessed in Tanzania when rivals Simba and Yanga face off.

Ingwe, K'Ogalo and national team Harambee Stars were powerhouses.

Top Kenyan teams easily reached knock-out stages in regional and continental competition. But not anymore.

I blame the loss of fans on poor leadership. It is evident that some football managers seek positions as a stepping stone for political seats. Unless Kenyans vote in the right people who have an interest of football at heart, restoration of our golden days remains a distant dream.

We will continue watching from the sidelines as Tanzania grows in size and the fabulously rich invest in clubs that attract a fanatical following.

Leopards relegated

The rain started beating Kenyan football when Ingwe were relegated in 2006 together with Shabana FC. At the time, there was a lot of confusion in Kenyan football. Mathare United boss Canadian Bob Munro was nearly deported for being a thorn in the flesh of Kenya Football Federation (KFF).

Munro helped to form the Kenya Premier League (KPL) which was supported by number of break-away clubs that resulted in then Minister of Sports Maina Kamanda dissolving KFF and stopping all football tournaments. A caretaker committee was set up to run the sport.

Leopards refused to play in the Super League for two years, die-hard fans and officials deserted the club. The team only started making a steady return under Chairman Allan Kasavuli, but the progress stalled when he quit.

Thanks to Daniel Wakasala, Timothy Lilumbi, Okiya Dindi, Dancan Angode, Nicholas Musonye, Vincent Shimoli, Noah Wanyama, Justice Aggrey Muchelule, Peter Lichungu, Alex ole Magelo, Gilbert Selebwa and Edward Manoah Ingwe got back on its feet.

Volunteer officials registered AFC in the Nationwide League in 2008 and the team returned to the KPL the following year. Though AFC hasn't won KPL glory yet, it won't be long.