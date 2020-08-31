Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Health Commissioner Tests Negative

31 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for Coronavirus, an official of the state government announced on Monday.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information in the state, confirmed this development.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Abayomi tested positive for the virus last week Monday.

Mr Abayomi has been leading the battle against coronavirus in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.

According to a statement released by Mr Omotosho on Twitter, he said the commissioner recovered and tested negative for the virus.

"It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

"Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

"He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

"Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts," he added.

