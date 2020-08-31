Mauritius: 'As one people, as one nation' - When love for the country triumphs !

Saturday 29th August 2020 will remain a memorable day that will remain historically pertinent for Mauritius. This is the day when Mauritius experienced its first national anti-government protest - one that turned out to be a massive, non-violent and peaceful gathering of citizens worried about their country.

Mauritius is known as a peaceful island and this was clearly visible at the protest march which went smoothly and the National Flag held high. This incredible march garnered the participation of Mauritian citizens from all components of society, from the elites, to the middle and working class as well as from all ethnic, cultural and religious groups of population. There were adult men and women, the elderly, children and even the disabled participated in the march.

In fact, if one had to have a broad overview of the diversity of the Mauritian population, this march provided the perfect example, as well as a true and powerful reflection of "unity in diversity". At this march, everybody was Mauritian first. This is a historical moment where the Mauritian and national identity of citizens transcended other identities, whether religious or ethnic or even class. This was a gathering of the people for a cause and a strong indicator of the love that Mauritians have for their country across the different components of the population. Saturday 29th August 2020 is the day when national identity and being Mauritian finally triumphed.

The huge crowd gathered in Port Louis dressed in black, holding the National Flag, marched in protest what is increasing perceived to be corrupt and inept governance of the country, violation of democratic ideals, freedom and rights of the people, let alone the highly controversial handling of the oil spill. Despite attempts to instigate fear and divide the population, patriotism and love for the country proved to be much stronger.

Apart from the controversies and scandals, the current regime will probably also be remembered for having driven the population of Mauritius to its limits, thereby giving a huge boost to patriotism and strengthening national identity to the extent of not only uniting Mauritians locally, but also rallying those in the diaspora to the cause. Ultimately, what the march shows is that Mauritians love their country and they will do their utmost to protect their island. Well done to the people of Mauritius !