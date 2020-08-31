Mauritius: Trou d'Eau Douce Region Declared As a Restricted Zone for Fishing

31 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The region of Trou d'Eau Douce up to Le Bouchon has been declared as a Restricted Zone for fishing, swimming and any other sea activities. This was announced, on Friday 28 August 2020, by the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo. He was speaking during a press conference held at the seat of the Ministry in Port-Louis.

The Minister further shed light on the death of 39 dolphins in the South-East region of Mauritius. In 2005, he recalled, a similar incidence occurred where 40 dolphins were found dead in the same region. He indicated that when dolphins enter the lagoon, they are prone to get injured by coral reefs.

The authorities with the collaboration of the fishermen community are therefore taking necessary actions and emitting sounds to prevent the dolphins from entering the lagoon, said Mr Maudhoo.

The Minister underlined that according to the first report of the tests conducted by the authorities, no traces of hydrocarbons were found in the dolphins. Samples have been sent to Reunion Island for advanced test to determine the exact cause of the death of those dolphins, he stated.

Also present at the press conference, the Director of Fisheries, Mr Dev Norungee, said that tests are being conducted on fish samples collected both in the restricted zone and across the island. Since 14 August 2020, samples of some 115 fishes have been tested to determine the presence of hydrocarbons, he indicated. Tests reveal that fishes in the non-restricted zone are not contaminated and are safe for consumption, he added.

For his part, the Director of Shipping, Mr Alain Donat, assured the population that no explosives have been used in the sinking of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio. All fuels were removed before the sinking of the ship at 11.2 nautical miles, he said.

