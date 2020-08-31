Tunisia: 'Al Harak' Calls On Parliament Not to Vote Confidence in Mechichi Government

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Al Harak" party called on the parliament not to vote confidence in the Mechichi government and to refer the matter to the President of the Republic.

"We urge the Head of State to respect the results of the elections and to interact seriously with the proposals of the parliamentary blocs and to consult with them in order to reach a consensus on a political personality at the head of the government with a majority and a consistent political base."

In a statement, the party expressed its rejection in principle of any breach of the legitimacy of the ballot box and of the lack of respect for democratic mechanisms, blaming the parties represented in parliament for the disgrace of the political scene.

Al Harak also stressed the lack of a national common denominator that could guarantee stability and lead to a way out of the crisis.

The party reiterated its call for a government of national salvation composed of partisan and independent competences. It also called for hastening the establishment of the Constitutional Court to avoid any instrumentalisation of the constitution and for the revision of the electoral law.

In another connection, the party laid emphasis on the need for a social truce that complies with the demands of workers, the unemployed and vulnerable social categories without hindering the governmental process.

The House of People's Representatives will hold a plenary session on September 1, devoted to the vote of confidence in the government proposed by Hichem Mechichi.