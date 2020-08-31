Mauritius: MRA Seizes Cannabis and Mdma At the Parcel Post Office

press release

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Section (CANS) of the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) has, on Friday 28 August 2020, seized cannabis and MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) worth approximately Rs 136,000 from five unclaimed parcels at the Parcel Post Office, in Port Louis.

The unclaimed parcels which have been opened by the CANS Officers were sent from the Netherlands and Canada. These packages were addressed to inhabitants of Midlands, Tamarin and Quartier Militaire.

Upon examination, the content, suspected to be cannabis and MDMA of a market value of Rs 32,202 and Rs 104,400 were handed over to the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Unit of the Port for further investigation.

It is recalled that members of the public may report any suspected drug/illicit activities to the MRA through the Stop Drug platform or by calling 8958.