Kenya: FKF Elections - Candidates to Present Nomination Papers

Five Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants including incumbent Nick Mwendwa are expected to submit their candidature to the Electoral board Monday afternoon.

The nomination process will be led by the board chairperson Kentice Tikolo at their offices located at Kandanda House offices between 2-5pm.

Besides Mwendwa, Herbert Mwachiro, Bonface Osano, Dan Mule and Lordvick Aduda also confirmed to Nation Sport that they will subject themselves to the exercise. This is in stark contrast to the last two elections, that were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) in which Mwendwa was the only aspirant.

But then four other aspirants, namely Nicholas Musonye, Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak and Sammy Shollei have confirmed they will stay away for the third consecutive time.

They cite an ongoing case challenging the elections at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and share doubts over the credibility of the exercise as some of the reasons for their decisions.

"There are several matters that have not been resolved. There has been no room for dialogue. I cannot be part of such a process," said Musonye.

"The courts have twice ruled against these elections but nothing has changed. Fifa promised to come and hold talks on the way forward. That is where we are. I cannot rubber stamp the process by being part of it when it has glaring challenges," claimed Twaha.

But Aduda and Mwachiro suggest they have faith in the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is an order by the government, Caf and Fifa for football to resume (after a four month break occasioned by the coronavirus). We now have to do away with the politics and concentrate on football development," explained Aduda.

"My decision is for the good of Kenyan football. If there are challenges (in the process) we will try and solve them along the way," said Mwachiro.

Osano added: "I will submit my papers. Being part of the process is the only way to find out whether it is credible or not. If the thing is free, fair and credible, I fancy my chances (of winning)."

In a related development, three other aspirants who'd expressed interest in contesting for the FKF presidency football seat appear to have lot interest. These are Moses Akaranga, Alex Ole Magelo and Cosmas Nabongolo, all of whom couldn't be reached on phone or refused to comment.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the nomination process will be followed by a week-long period where complaints from aspirants vying in the county and national elections will be heard and determined.

The county and presidential polls are slated for September 19 and October 17 respectively