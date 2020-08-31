Tunisia: Utica Calls to Agree On Economic Recovery Plan

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) called on Monday to agree on an economic recovery programme based notably on the consecration of economic sovereignty and the sustainability of the national economic fabric.

The UTICA further pointed in a press release to the need to "set up a series of major economic reforms that will help ensure the recovery of the country's economy, boost the investments, achieve regional developement and support the most fragile economic sectors."

Among these reforms, the federation mainly cited the implementation of charters of key sectoral systems, amendments necessary for the foreign exchange law, combat parallel economy and integrate it in the organised sector, conceiving adequate solutions to problems related to public finance imbalances and the worsening of the debt and deficit of social funds and public enterprises.

This call was launched on the eve of the vote of confidence in the Hichem Mechichi proposed cabinet at a plenary due on September 1 at the House of People's Representatives (HPR).

In this vein, the UTICA called on the MPs and the different forces represented at the HPR "to be aware of the challenges facing Tunisia and to make the national interest prevail."

It also pointed to the need "to avoid the void" in order to be able to concentrate on dealing with "difficult economic, financial and social situations", which can no longer be postponed.