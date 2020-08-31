Namibia: Geingob Appoints New Economic Advisor

Namibia Ministry of Information and Communication Technology
Namibian President Hage Geingob presenting latest statement on COVID-19 restrictions.
31 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Presidency is expected to unveil Allan Gray Namibia CEO James Mnyupe as President Hage Geingob's new economic advisor.

Mnyupe will start in his new role tomorrow, Presidency spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed at the weekend following a New Era enquiry. "President Geingob wanted the right fit for the job, including sound consideration of the needs of the country at this difficult time when the Covid-19 global pandemic has impacted and subdued economic activity across the globe," said Hengari.

"Mr Mnyupe, who boasts an impressive CV, joins the Presidency at a crucial time and will strengthen the Presidential advisory team, which has functioned without an economic advisor. In light of his pedigree in the field of economy and investments, he will play a pivotal role [to] President Geingob in the country's post-Covid-19 recovery plans. On 1 September, Mr Mnyupe will board and will hit the ground running. Mr Mnyupe brings much-needed insights and expertise about the catalysing role of the private sector and investments in the process of economic growth."

Mnyupe will fill the void left by former economic advisor John Steytler who left, citing "personal reasons", over a year ago. A qualified chartered accountant, Mnyupe joined Allan Gray Namibia 2010 after spending three years at PwC Windhoek.

He is a graduate of Rhodes University, a qualified chartered accountant and a CFA charter holder.

He also served on the high-level panel, which advised Geingob on the revival of the economy.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.