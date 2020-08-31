Namibia: Geingob Appoints New Economic Advisor

The Presidency is expected to unveil Allan Gray Namibia CEO James Mnyupe as President Hage Geingob's new economic advisor.

Mnyupe will start in his new role tomorrow, Presidency spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed at the weekend following a New Era enquiry. "President Geingob wanted the right fit for the job, including sound consideration of the needs of the country at this difficult time when the Covid-19 global pandemic has impacted and subdued economic activity across the globe," said Hengari.

"Mr Mnyupe, who boasts an impressive CV, joins the Presidency at a crucial time and will strengthen the Presidential advisory team, which has functioned without an economic advisor. In light of his pedigree in the field of economy and investments, he will play a pivotal role [to] President Geingob in the country's post-Covid-19 recovery plans. On 1 September, Mr Mnyupe will board and will hit the ground running. Mr Mnyupe brings much-needed insights and expertise about the catalysing role of the private sector and investments in the process of economic growth."

Mnyupe will fill the void left by former economic advisor John Steytler who left, citing "personal reasons", over a year ago. A qualified chartered accountant, Mnyupe joined Allan Gray Namibia 2010 after spending three years at PwC Windhoek.

He is a graduate of Rhodes University, a qualified chartered accountant and a CFA charter holder.

He also served on the high-level panel, which advised Geingob on the revival of the economy.