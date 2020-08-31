Africa: Greenpeace and Secret Sunrise Dance Into #plasticfreeseptember

26 August 2020
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Chris Vlavianos

Greenpeace Africa is collaborating with Secret Sunrise to sensitise people on the impact of plastic pollution through a language cutting across all boundaries: Dance!

Secret Sunrise, a global silent dance and meditation community, will host the online silent disco session on 6 September in collaboration with Greenpeace Africa to urge the public to take an online pledge toward Africa's plastic-free future. Signers of the pledge will be kept aspeed on the actions they can take to achieve this ambitious goal.

This is the second time that both organisations have collaborated. Last year, as part of Greenpeace's Oceans Treaty ship tour, Secret Sunrise hosted a mediated session onboard the Arctic Sunrise to raise awareness about the ocean's destruction when it docked in Cape Town.

DETAILS

Date: Saturday 6 September 2020

Event: UNITED AGAINST PLASTIC

Organised by: Greenpeace Africa + Secret Sunrise

Time: 09:00 CAT

RSVP to the Facebook event here

Contact: Chris Vlavianos, 0798837036, [email protected]

For those interested in pledging toward Africa's plastic-free vision, visit https://act.gp/3gdilVx

