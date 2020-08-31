Namibia: Curious Case of the NPL

THE Namibia Sport Commission is on Monday expected to announce it has not accepted the recently formed 'professional' Namibia Premier League's membership application, similar to Fifa's position on the new body's existence.

On Friday, world football's mother body said it opposed such a move and only recognised the Namibia Football Association to "organise and supervise football in all of its forms" in the country.

The NFA is establishing a new top-flight division to replace the NPL, which it expelled as a member on 18 July for repetitive insubordination and bringing football into disrepute.

The NSC's impending decision is premised on the fact that only one federation per sport code may be its direct affiliate, while the national sport authority also said it had consulted with Fifa regarding the matter.

But the NSC's announcement at noon could very well be the opposite depending on the outcome of an unscripted meeting with minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero on Monday morning.

The Namibian Sport has it on good authority that Tjongarero requested the meeting with the commission's board upon learning of their stance on the NPL's application.

The NSC's board postponed making their findings public on Saturday afternoon after deliberating and ruling on the matter earlier that day.

Tjongarero previously said she was not opposed to the formation of a second football national body or premier league in the country, which is what the NPL aspires to be.

She, however, denied being involved in its formation or authorising her ministry to get it registered with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa).

Tjongarero also denied having knowledge of the NPL's expulsion from the NFA, despite the presence of the NSC at the 22nd NFA extraordinary congress.

There is "acknowledgement and no objection against the registration" of the NPL from her office, she said.

Expelled NPL executive committee members established the breakaway structure.

When announcing its dawn earlier this month, the NPL said it intends "to promote, administer, control, govern and regulate all professional football in Namibia in accordance with the prescripts of Fifa, CAF, NPL and NSC".

Ironically, the NPL refuses to adhere to Fifa-endorsed instructions issued by the NFA.

The NPL said it "accepted the NFA Congress's unilateral decision to terminate its membership" and that its professional league "is independent from any NFA structures".

The NPL reportedly intends to register with the World Leagues Forum, the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga.

The above leagues are all affiliates of their national FAs.

The WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1 200 clubs worldwide, and works closely with global body Fifa on the development of professional football.

Fifa said there shall only be one top-tier national league in Namibia which must be under the auspices of the NFA.

Simply put, the NPL's ambition can only be realised if it is in a relationship with the NFA.

"Given the above, we emphasise that the existence of a breakaway league in Namibia is unacceptable," said Véron Mosengo-Omba, Fifa's chief member associations officer, in a letter to the NFA.

". . . all leagues on the territory of the NFA must be subordinate to, and recognised by the NFA."