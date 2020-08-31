Gambia: Barrow Appoints New Urr Governor

The governor of Upper River Region, Mrs. Fanta Bojang Njie Samateh Manneh has been reassigned to the Ministry of Interior as Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS).

Governor Bojang Njie Samateh Manneh is replaced by her deputy Governor Samba Bah as the new URR governor.

Before being appointed governor, Mrs. Bojang Njie-Samateh Manneh was a career schoolteacher until the December 2016 Presidential election that brought President Adama Barrow to power. She first served as governor of Lower River Region and later moved to URR.

Like his predecessor, Governor Bah was a career schoolteacher and a former Gambia College History lecturer. Governor Bah whose new assignment began on 26th August, holds a Masters degree in History and has served as deputy governor since December 2018.

