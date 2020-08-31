South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Kriel Police Station

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Kriel Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from the Apostolic International Gospel Church next to the substation at Llewellyn Street.

To access the station, the community can call 082 579 0445 or 072 908 5000, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at Kriel Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 02 September 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Captain Patric Nhlambo can also be contacted at 079 499 1951.

