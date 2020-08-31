South Africa: Business Robbery Suspects Appear in Court

press release

Five business robbery suspects will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court this morning for allegedly robbing a tavern in Arcadia in Bethelsdorp on 25 August 2020.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, at about 17:30, the complainant was inside the tavern in Harrington Street serving customers when 5 unknown males entered with 3 firearms. The owner was instructed to open the safe. A large amount of cash, gold rings belonging to the complainant, liquor and 3 cell phones were taken. As they fled, a shot was fired.

It is alleged that on Friday, 28 August 2020, at about 15:10, the suspects returned in a white BMW and once again attempted to rob the tavern however access was denied as the place was closed. The owner immediately contacted the investigating officer from the Detective Trio Task Team who in turn requested backup from the Anti-Gang Unit members. The five suspects were spotted in the white BMW in Hickory Street. The complainant was following the vehicle.

The suspects were positively linked to the robbery on 25 August 2020 as well as the attempted robbery. Upon searching the vehicle and suspects, a large amount of cash was found on the 22-year-old suspect as well as one of the cell phones taken on 25 August 2020.

The 22-year-old was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery while the other four suspects aged between 21 and 30 years old were detained on a charge of business robbery. The BMW was also confiscated for further investigation.