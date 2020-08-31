South Africa: Business Robbery Suspects Appear in Court

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Five business robbery suspects will appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate's Court this morning for allegedly robbing a tavern in Arcadia in Bethelsdorp on 25 August 2020.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, at about 17:30, the complainant was inside the tavern in Harrington Street serving customers when 5 unknown males entered with 3 firearms. The owner was instructed to open the safe. A large amount of cash, gold rings belonging to the complainant, liquor and 3 cell phones were taken. As they fled, a shot was fired.

It is alleged that on Friday, 28 August 2020, at about 15:10, the suspects returned in a white BMW and once again attempted to rob the tavern however access was denied as the place was closed. The owner immediately contacted the investigating officer from the Detective Trio Task Team who in turn requested backup from the Anti-Gang Unit members. The five suspects were spotted in the white BMW in Hickory Street. The complainant was following the vehicle.

The suspects were positively linked to the robbery on 25 August 2020 as well as the attempted robbery. Upon searching the vehicle and suspects, a large amount of cash was found on the 22-year-old suspect as well as one of the cell phones taken on 25 August 2020.

The 22-year-old was detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery while the other four suspects aged between 21 and 30 years old were detained on a charge of business robbery. The BMW was also confiscated for further investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.