South Africa: Public Works and Infrastructure On Launching Unemployed Database for Youth, Professionals and Artisans

press release

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has launched a District model type Unemployed Database for Youth, Professionals and Artisans throughout the country. This database will be used to capture and store information on these unemployed groups to find out the country's available capacity to deliver on Integrated Infrastructure Projects in the specific areas.

The District model was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 aimed to accelerate, align and integrate service delivery under a single development plan. This will be per district or metro that is developed jointly by national, provincial and local government as well as business, labour and community in each district. The development approach ensures that planning and spending across the three spheres of government is integrated and aligned and that each district or metro plan is developed with the interests and input of communities taken into account upfront.

The DPWI unemployed database is aimed at supporting government's infrastructures priorities for economic growth beyond COVID-19. The database will be used in different projects by proiritising available registered people in that district where the project is being implemented. Preference will be given to females of all races.

Registration on the Database is online on the DPWI website and will be continuous without a closing date.

During the active stages of the Infrastructure Strategic Projects, those recruited from the Unemployed Youth Database will also get on the job training opportunities such as Work Integrated Learning Programme for Nated (TVET college) Students and University of Technology students who require experiential training to obtain their qualification, Graduate Internship to expose graduates to work experience to strengthen employment opportunities, Trade Certificate for Construction trades and Candidacy Programme towards Built Environment Professional Registration, Water Related, Environmental Science and Planners with the Relevant Statutory Councils.

Qualified Professionals and Artisans will be registered for job opportunities within the Infrastructure Strategic Projects