South Africa: Public Service and Administration On Postponement of Public Service Month

31 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Ministry for the Public Service and Administration wishes to advise that the virtual launch of the Government Integrated- Wide Public Service Month that was scheduled to take place tomorrow, 1st September 2020, has been postpone until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

For further media enquiries please contact: Ministerial Media Liaison Officer, Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi on 073 263 5262

Issued by Government Communications (GCIS) on behalf of the Department of Public Service and Administration 31 August 2020

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

