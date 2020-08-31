Ethiopia: Some 165 Ethiopians Repatriated From Lebanon

31 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Some 165 Ethiopians who were living in difficult conditions in Lebanon are repatriated to their home today.

The repatriation was carried out with transport expense covered by non-governmental organizations, groups and individuals, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Airlines has supported the repatriation by reducing cost to transport the returnees.

Officials of Ministry of Foreign affairs have welcomed the repatriates at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Some 243 Ethiopians are expected to be repatriated in the near future with their own transport cost.

It was pointed out that over 650 Ethiopians have registered to return home from Lebanon.

Following the socioeconomic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic in Lebanon, the government of Ethiopia has been making efforts to repatriate its citizens.

Some 2,300 Ethiopians have returned home from Lebanon since October 2019, it was learned.

