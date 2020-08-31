South Africa: Water and Sanitation Dws Asks Public Not to Waste Water On Spring Day

30 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africans celebrate Spring Day on the 1st of September annually; this is considered to be a sign of ushering in a new season. It is tradition in South Africa that the public, particularly children engage in all sorts of activities such as spraying each other with water.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has since urged the public to refrain from wasting water on the day. This call is made in the backdrop of perpetual declining dam levels in the country which is a cause for concern, particularly in the midst of COVID-19.

Water is a resource which is at the heart of the fight against COVID-19 as one of the measures to curb the spread by means of regular hand washing. It is therefore important that residents use water wisely.

The Department further encourages the public to report water leaks and burst pipes to local municipalities and to also come up with alternative and creative ways to celebrate Spring Day.

